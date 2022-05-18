Even 2 Hours of PAP Therapy per Night Benefits Sleep Apnea Sufferers: ResMed Study 2–3 hours of nightly PAP use shows health benefits at 3 months, 1 year, and 2 years Health benefits significantly increase by use hour/night, up to 7 hours SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep apnea sufferers can gain health benefits from PAP (positive airway pressure) treatment in as little as two hours per night, according to a study led by ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) and presented at the American Thoracic Society’s annual International Conference.