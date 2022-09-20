TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More

The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday.
Популярные статьи
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: The Hospital Embraces Change as Meredith Plots Her Next Steps
- Nielsen Top 10: House of the Dragon Debuts at No. 3 on Acquired Series Chart, Echoes Tops Originals Ranking
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Picks Up in Wake of 'Very Difficult 6 Months' for Meredith and Nick — Watch Trailer
Свежие комментарии