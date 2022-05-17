JPMorgan's Humiliation Is Complete: Bank Turns Overweight On Same Chinese Stocks It Called "Uninvestable" Just Weeks Ago Remember when back on March 14, JPMorgan - easily the staunchest bull on US stocks - stunned Wall Street when its analyst Alex Yao told the truth about Chinese tech stocks, saying they were "uninvestable"? For those who have forgotten, this is what the bank said: As risk management becomes the most important consideration for global investors in relation to their China Internet investment strategy as they price in China’s geopolitical risks and incremental concerns about regulatory risks, we find China Internet uninvestable on a 6-12 month view with an unpredictable share price outlook, depending on the market perception of China’s geopolitical risks, macro recovery and Internet regulation risk.