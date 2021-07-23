All Sports News

The Senior Open: Darren Clarke one ahead of Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly at Sunningdale | Golf News

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke bounced back from a string of three consecutive bogeys to post a three-under 67 and move ahead at The Senior Open – watch live on Saturday from 2pm via the red button and 4pm on Sky Sports Golf By Ali Stafford Last Updated: 23/07/21 10:23pm Darren Clarke is looking to become only the fourth player in history to win The Open and The Senior Open Darren Clarke produced a fast finish to his second round to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at The Senior Open presented by Rolex.

