The Senior Open: Darren Clarke one ahead of Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly at Sunningdale | Golf News

Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke bounced back from a string of three consecutive bogeys to post a three-under 67 and move ahead at The Senior Open

Darren Clarke is looking to become only the fourth player in history to win The Open and The Senior Open

Darren Clarke produced a fast finish to his second round to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at The Senior Open presented by Rolex.