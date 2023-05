NQ topping ? asecending triangle E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! MarkLangley Watching for a possible break lower in the NQ, WHY? Ascending triangle (bearish) MACD- Active divergence Wavy Tunnel Oscillator (courtesy of Jody Samuels) hovering at the overbought level since March, Opex Friday may be the catalyst.