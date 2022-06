Israel's "Iron Beam" Laser Shield Zaps Threats Out Of Sky With Israel facing an increasing threat of a barrage of enemy rockets as well as war with Iran, the Jewish state has developed a working prototype high-powered laser system known as "Iron Beam" to intercept aerial targets, such as mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles, and drones, bringing down the cost of interception from tens of thousands of dollars to cheaper than a McDonald's Big Mac.