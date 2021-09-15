Goldman Tells Hedge Funds How To Profit From Europe's Gas Price Hyperinflation, Warns Of Blackouts After weeks of covering the remarkable, record hyperinflation in European gas prices, which have soared to such tremendous levels that protests against the price of electricity across Europe are a daily occurrence, it is hardly a secret to anyone that the cost of living in Europe this winter will be especially miserable, and could be even more miserable if Vladimir Putin decides to throttle gas deliveries to Europe.