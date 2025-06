GC/GOLD bull rally setup Gold Futures COMEX:GC1! liqihang007 High potential: looking for a 60 SMA support (~3200) in 2 weeks and then continue the bull rally (green path) Medium potential: looking for a 20 weekly SMA support (~3140) in 1 month and then continue the bull rally (cyan path) Low potential: directly break out next week (red path), but indicators do not quite support this case, so it may need some "external news".