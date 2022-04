Getty Image / Sean Gardner It was previously reported the New Orleans Pelicans shut Zion Williamson down for the season but that might not be true after all Zion’s stepdad hinted at a possibly imminent return to the court with the Pelicans fighting for a play-in game spot in the NBA Playoffs Read more NBA stories here New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson has turned into one of those NBA players where we talk more about the person than the player.