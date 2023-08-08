Billy Porter Says ‘I Have to Sell My House’ Due to SAG Strike, Curses Out Disney CEO Bob Iger: ‘I’m So Enraged’

The SAG-AFTRA strike is already putting a squeeze on actors’ finances — even for an Emmy winner. Billy Porter, who shot to fame and won an Emmy on the FX drama Pose, now says he has to sell his house due to the financial strain of the strike.
