China Gives Clearest Sign Yet It Will Stick With Zero-COVID Strategy One of the most prevalent pipe dreams in markets in recent months, even more widespread than the inevitable - if not imminent - Fed pivot is that China will capitulate on its long-standing Zero-COVID policy (despite it being a perfectly convenient scapegoat for Xi to deflect anger at the slowing economy) during this month's 20th party Congress, despite skeptical insiders such as China Beige Book warning that this isn't going to happen.