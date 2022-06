Bites Of Trading Knowledge For New TOP Traders #12 (short read) MINI US DOLLAR INDEX® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICESG:SDX1! traddictiv Bites Of Trading Knowledge For New TOP Traders #12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- What is Hedging? - Hedging is the action taken through the use of a financial instrument to minimize the loss or risk of the loss of value of an asset due to adverse asset price movements.