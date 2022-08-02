Industry Season 2 Premiere Recap: Harper Targets an Unattainable New Client, as Yas Weighs Her Options

It’s been one year since Industry‘s Harper survived RIF and secured her desk at Pierpoint, but the pandemic has since shaken up the trading world and all of the economies that surround it.
Популярные статьи
- High School Musical EP on 'Crazy Meta' Season 3, Camp Romances and Nini's New Path — Grade the Premiere!
- In the Dark Creator Teases a 'Pretty Perfect' Series Finale, Despite Last-Minute Cancellation — Get a First Look
- Uncoupled's Tuc Watkins Knows You Probably Dislike Colin After Episode 1, But 'There's a Reason' For What He Did
Свежие комментарии