Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million To 'House Of Cards' Producer Over Sexual Harassment Scandal Actor Kevin Spacey - who now makes after his career was derailed by several sexual assault accusers (three of whom have died) - was ordered to pay "House of Cards" producer MRC nearly $31 million after an arbitrator found that he breached his contract by violating the company's policy against sexual harassment, according to the Wall Street Journal.