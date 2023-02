DAX 4 HOUR TECHNICAL SAY : it can go down to 15200 area DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 dax in last week go up and touch fibo 161% (see green fibo on chart ) now it can go down to 15200 area , we have important trendlines and fibo 61% there advice = sellstop in 4hour chart last low and SL on last high + buy limit in 15200 area if you have old sells, dont fear be patient 20-30 day ,,,near 15200 hedge your sells and never never close hedge buys frist (main trend is up) ALERT = TECHNICAL SAY ON BIG BAD NEWS dax CAN GO TO 14600 AREA TOO but i advice 90% looking for buy in next 3 year good luck .