Watch: 2023 Don Lemon Would Accuse 2013 Don Lemon Of Being A White Supremacist Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News, In the wake of CNN’s last remaining woke host being sidelined for making a ‘sexist’ and ‘ageist’ remark about Nikki Haley, a video of Don Lemon from 2013 in which he surprisingly speaks sense has gone viral.