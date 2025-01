2024: Year Of The Drone Authored by Patrick Drennan via RealClearDefense, Drone boats, drone planes, trolly drones, drone traffic lights and more… The 2024 word of the year was controversially proposed as either Brat (Collins dictionary), Polarization (Miriam Webster dictionary), or Brain-Rot (Oxford University Press) - however no word has more impact on the modern psych than the word Drone.