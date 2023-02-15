Biggest Hedge Fund Bear Unleashes Epic Shorting Frenzy, Buys Millions In Puts On Dozens Of Meme And Crypto Stocks In November 2021 - literally at the top of the post-covid bubble - when bitcoin and the Russell hit all time highs and when the euphoria from the record central bank liquidity injection was absolutely everywhere, the world's biggest hedge fund bear who had been net short for the past decade and somehow made money, while constantly betting against continued risk appreciation, Russell Clark - previously of Horseman Capital Management before changing the name of his investment vehicle to Russell Clark Capital, shuttered his hedge fund.