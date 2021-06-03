Iran's Zarif Gleefully Wishes Netanyahu Farewell "Into The Dustbin Of History" With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in desperate 11th hour scrambling to try and pick off enough lawmakers on the right-wing to deny a power-sharing government under an unlikely coalition formed by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and Ra'am (United Arab List) chairman Mansour Abbas - Iran has taken a moment to mock Israel's longest serving prime minister as he's on his way out.