Zero Hedge
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Zero Hedge

7 подписчиков

Apple Pumps And Dumps As iPad Sales Help Topline Beat, But China Revenues Tumble

Apple Pumps And Dumps As iPad Sales Help Topline Beat, But China Revenues Tumble

Apple Pumps And Dumps As iPad Sales Help Topline Beat, But China Revenues Tumble With most of the megatechs having already released earnings - with most disappointing and seeing their shares slide - all eyes were on the last Mag7 to report during the heart of earnings season (there is still Nvidia, but due to a calendar quirk that's not for a month) which is also the company which recently regained (from Microsoft) the title of the world's most valuable company: Apple.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх