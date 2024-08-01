Apple Pumps And Dumps As iPad Sales Help Topline Beat, But China Revenues Tumble With most of the megatechs having already released earnings - with most disappointing and seeing their shares slide - all eyes were on the last Mag7 to report during the heart of earnings season (there is still Nvidia, but due to a calendar quirk that's not for a month) which is also the company which recently regained (from Microsoft) the title of the world's most valuable company: Apple.