BTC still looks good, we're not changing out stance! BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! ROYAL_OAK_INC Post this moring! $BTC done great last few weeks #BTC Pros Breaking downtrend Inverse Head & Shoulder complete Trading ^ trendlines daily & weekly Bullish WEEKLY crossover Weekly RSI over 50 Volume good Maintained LONG term uptrend #Bitcoin Cons Daily Negative Divergence RSI Sell Volume picking up #crypto --- RECENT POST $BTC minute chart Some volume coming in Shorts came in but not relevant Today is GOOD day for #BTC Let's go #bitcoin!.