Dow Futures have completed wave five to the downside E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! Rotuma Dow Futures have completed wave five to the downside; what is the next move from here? Dow Futures have bounced back at 33370 and completed wave five pullback sequences, indicating a potential change in direction could be on the horizon.