Mac Jones Shares His Side Of The Story After Being Accused Of ‘Dirty’ Move That Injured Panthers Linebacker

Getty Image Mac Jones attempted to explain his side of the story after he was caught twisting the ankle of Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns The Patriots quarterback attempted to defend himself for a move plenty of people have labeled as “dirty” Read more NFL news here Following a rocky start to the season, the New England Patriots secured their third consecutive win on Sunday in a 24-6 victory over the Panthers, which put the team half a game behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC East after climbing to 5-4 on the year.