Supreme Court Pauses Ruling to Return Deported Man

“The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily paused a federal judge’s midnight deadline to return a Salvadorian national who was mistakenly deported while the justices weigh the case,” Axios reports “Chief Justice John Roberts set a 5pm Tuesday deadline for a response from Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia’s attorney after the Trump administration argued the lower court order improperly imposed on the president’s foreign policy powers.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)