Supreme Court Pauses Ruling to Return Deported Man

“The Supreme Court on Monday temporarily paused a federal judge’s midnight deadline to return a Salvadorian national who was mistakenly deported while the justices weigh the case,” Axios reports “Chief Justice John Roberts set a 5pm Tuesday deadline for a response from Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia’s attorney after the Trump administration argued the lower court order improperly imposed on the president’s foreign policy powers.

