FOMC Expectations E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI_DL:ES1! StejskyCZ What I expect from FOMC is a move up to untested high of decembers CPI and than move down to test untested low of novembers CPI as those levels have allways been tested by the big boys and banks in the last 5 years.