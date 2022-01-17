NATURAL GAS Long Setup! Buy! HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! TopTradingSignals Hello,Traders! NATURAL GAS broke a key level While trading in an uptrend And is now retesting the key level Which now acts as a support The area between the rising support And the horizontal key level Is now a demand area so I think That after the proper retest The price will go up from this area To retest the resistance above again Buy! Like, comment and subscribe to boost your trading! See other ideas below too!.