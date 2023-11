In "Significant Shift" To Bailing Out Its Sinking Property Sector, China Puts Largest Developer On Rescue "White List" In a move which analysts say marks a "significant shift" in Beijing's strategy to assist distressed builders and boost confidence in China's sinking housing sector amid the deepening property crisis, overnight Beijing included property giants Country Garden Holdings (whose collapse would be orders of magnitude worse than that of Evergrande) and Sino-Ocean Group to China's draft list of 50 developers eligible for a range of financing support which we profiled earlier this week.