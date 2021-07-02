Arizona Auditors "Still Waiting" For "Missing Items" Subpoenaed From Maricopa County: Senate Leader Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), The Arizona state Senate will need to request routers and passwords that are being withheld by Maricopa County election officials to complete the audit of the 2020 election results, said an audit spokesman, while State Senate Leader Karen Fann said county executives still haven’t delivered several “missing items” related to a court-ordered subpoena issued earlier this year.