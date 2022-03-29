Soybean futures (ZS1!), H4 Potential for Bullish bounce! SOYBEAN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZS1! Genesiv Type : Bullish bounce Resistance : 1687'6 Pivot: 1660'4 Support : 1646'6 Preferred case: With price expected to reverse off the stochastics support, we have a bullish bias that price will rise from our pivot at 660'4 in line with the 100% Fibonacci projection to our 1st resistance at 1687'6 in line with the horizontal pullback resistance and 50% Fibonacci retracement .