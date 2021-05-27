Politics

Prosecutors Probing Whether Ukraine Meddled

“Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have been investigating whether several Ukrainian officials helped orchestrate a wide-ranging plan to meddle in the 2020 presidential campaign, including using Rudolph Giuliani to spread their misleading claims about President Biden and tilt the election in Donald Trump’s favor,” the New York Times reports, “The criminal investigation, which began during the final months of the Trump administration and has not been previously reported, underscores the federal government’s increasingly aggressive approach toward rooting out foreign interference in American electoral politics.

