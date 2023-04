'Come Hell Or High Water': DeSantis Vows To Slap Disney With Hotel Taxes, Road Tolls After it emerged last week that Disney pulled a fast one on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) - by enacting a new rule that any changes to the company's long-held special taxing district in Orlando 'must be made to benefit Walt Disney world' - weeks before DeSantis announced a hand-picked board to take over the district, DeSantis on Thursday promised a new round of action against Disney.