Canada Can't Find Enough Workers To Fulfill Trudeau's Promise To Build More Houses The Bank of Canada has committed to trying to cool off the country's housing market (and stem inflation more broadly) with a 50 bp rate hike, but PM Justin Trudeau's efforts to try and undercut housing prices no matter the cost as mortgage debt surges has run into another obstacle that policymakers should have perhaps anticipated: in the country of nearly 40 million people, there simply aren't enough workers to deliver on the Liberal Government's plans.