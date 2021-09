Beijing Creates New Securities "Regulator" To Fight Fraud, Reassure Investors With China's bankrupt real-estate behemoth Evergrande finally on the verge of its "Lehman" moment, President Xi and the Politburo's campaign to realign the Chinese economy with their "common prosperity" values has finally arrived at a reform of Chinese financial markets - which the CCP hopes will soon be booming with more domestic IPOs as foreign offerings have now been effectively banned during the crackdown.