NY Prosecutor Scrambles To Salvage Anti-Trump Case, Argues Deutsche Bank Being Happy Is 'Irrelevant' Donald Trump, NY Attorney General Letitia James (D) Yesterday we noted that Deutsche Bank executive David Williams may have nuked New York's case against former President Donald Trump - testifying on Tuesday that the bank has no problem with clients overstating their net worth, and that it's "atypical, but not entirely unusual" for a bank to internally slash a client's stated asset values by 50% and approve a loan anyway, as they did with Trump.