Navigating the Nikkei 225: A Pivotal Moment for Traders NIKKEI 225 INDEX Futures SGX_DLY:NK1! phillip_nova Navigating the Nikkei 225: Key Technical Indicators Suggest a Pivotal Moment for Traders By Eric Lee, Sales Director of Phillip Nova The Nikkei 225 index is currently at an inflection point, with several technical indicators pointing to a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers.