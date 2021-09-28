Lawyers & Scientists Are Building A Case For Why Natural Immunity Should Be Treated Same As Vaccination Now that at least one employer in the health-care field - Michigan's Spectrum Health - has decided to accept proof of natural immunity from prior infection as reason to waive its vaccination mandate for all employees, legal expert (and the reporters who love to quote them) are wondering: will the legality of proving natural immunity potentially win out in court? The answer to that question, they say, will depend - as all things COVID-related do - on "the science", that nebulous and frequently shifting concept of how prior infection impacts immunity to new variants (and whether vaccine's do as well).