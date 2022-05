Getty Image / Scott Taetsch The Indianapolis Colts publicly made Carson Wentz their scapegoat after they failed to make the playoffs last season Today Wentz finally responded to being repeatedly called out by Jim Irsay Read more BroBible articles here After the Indianapolis Colts missed the playoffs as a result of their Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it didn’t take long for the organization to throw Carson Wentz under the bus.