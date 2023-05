Spy analysis 5/3 with sample trade! E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Stockplayss Here is a possible trade idea with high R:R, ES completed its 5 wave structure to the downside (it may still go further down wards before ABC reversal), which will be one last liquidity grab before the market goes down significantly (wave 3).