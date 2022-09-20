Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Quantum Leap Boss Breaks Down That Al Connection and Maintaining His Legacy in a 'Real and Profound Way'

Quantum Leap Boss Breaks Down That Al Connection and Maintaining His Legacy in a 'Real and Profound Way'

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday’s Quantum Leap premiere. In Quantum Leap‘s premiere episode, Ben Song (played by Raymond Lee) made an unauthorized leap and wound up in the body of a would-be diamond thief in 1985.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх