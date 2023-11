Nvidia Earnings Preview: Extremely Crowded Positioning, Extremely High Expectations Ahead of today's Nvidia earnings, which according to many will be the most important number of Q3 earnings season because, as DB's Jim Reid reminds us, "Nvidia's Q1 earnings in May was probably the event that catapulted AI into the stratosphere in terms of being an important macro topic so the pace of their success will be a key driver in how rapidly AI infiltrates our daily lives", positioning is extremely high.