CryptoWorldCon, the Event That Kicks Off Miami's Bitcoin MonthMIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only 40 days away, CryptoWorldCon (CWC), the event of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies focused on cutting-edge schemes and trends in the blockchain market, will kick off Miami´s BitCoin Month on April 1 & 2, 2022, at one of Miami's most prominent and renowned venues, the James L.