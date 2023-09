EU's Conservative Leaders Blast Meloni's "Betrayal, Cowardice" Amid Lampedusa Migrant Invasion The European Right is calling out Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for what they call a betrayal and U-turn on migration at this key moment that the southern Italian island of Lampedusa is being overwhelmed with well over 6,000 migrants, the bulk of which flooded the tiny outpost on a single day last week.