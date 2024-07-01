Keep An Eye On Ukraine's Military Buildup Along The Belarusian Border Authored by Andrew Korybko via substack, Belarusian and Russian media have been flooded with reports over the past few days about newfound tensions along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border caused by Ukraine’s alleged military buildup there: * “Drone flying from Ukraine deep into Belarus shot down by border service” * “Stash with improvised explosive device parts found at Belarusian-Ukrainian border” * “Belarusian army deploys MLRS Polonez squadron to cover sections of state border” * “Passages open to sabotage, reconnaissance forces in minefields on Ukraine side of Belarusian border” * “Defense Ministry on provocations at Ukraine border: Ready to use all forces to defend Belarus” * “Additional forces deployed to detect drones at Belarusian-Ukrainian border” * “Belarusian military warns of rising tensions on border with Ukraine” * “All kinds of measures taken to contain complicated situation at Belarus’ southern border” * “Belarusian air defenses register increased number of Ukrainian drones” These follow Belarus’ concerns over the past year since the start of Kiev’s ultimately failed counteroffensive that it might soon be directly attacked by Ukraine and/or NATO: * 25 May 2023: “NATO Might Consider Belarus To Be ‘Low-Hanging Fruit’ During Kiev’s Upcoming Counteroffensive” * 1 June 2023: “The Union State Expects That The NATO-Russian Proxy War Will Expand” * 14 June 2023: “Lukashenko Strongly Hinted That He Expects Belgorod-Like Proxy Incursions Against Belarus” * 14 December 2023: “Belarus Is Bracing For Belgorod-Like Terrorist Incursions From Poland” * 19 February 2024: “The Western-Backed Foreign-Based Belarusian Opposition Is Plotting Territorial Revisions” * 21 February 2024: “Is The West Plotting A False Flag Provocation In Poland To Blame On Russia & Belarus?” * 26 April 2024: “Analyzing Belarus’ Claim Of Recently Thwarting Drone Attacks From Lithuania” These aforementioned developments coincide with rising NATO-Russian tensions as the West intensifies their proxy war in Ukraine out of desperation to achieve some sort of strategic victory despite the odds: * 24 May: “The US Is Now More Openly Allowing Ukraine To Use Its Arms To Strike Inside Of Russia” * 26 May: “The US Is Playing A Dangerous Game Of Nuclear Chicken With Russia” * 30 May: “Putin Expects NATO, And Possibly Poland In Particular, To Escalate The Proxy War In Ukraine” * 31 May: “Is Ukraine Going Rogue Or Did It Attack Russia’s Early Warning Systems With American Approval?” * 11 June: “Kiev’s Plan To Store F-16s In NATO States Raises The Risk Of World War III” * 15 June: “The US’ Security Pact With Ukraine Is A Consolation For Not Approving Its NATO Membership” * 16 June: “Duda’s Call For ‘Decolonizing’ Russia Proved That Putin Was Right To Warn About This Plot” * 21 June: “More Air Defenses & Cross-Border Strikes Won’t Change The Ukrainian Conflict’s Dynamics” * 27 June: “The US’ Reported PMC Plan For Ukraine Amounts To A Partial Conventional Intervention” * 28 June: “The ‘EU Defense Line’ Is The Latest Euphemism For The New Iron Curtain” All the aforementioned insight will now be summarized for the reader’s convenience before analyzing the significance of Ukraine’s alleged military buildup along the Belarusian border.