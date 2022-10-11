The "Economy Is Starting To Go Through The Windshield" - El-Erian Blames The Fed For "Totally Avoidable" Crisis “The economy is starting to go through the windshield, the financial system is starting to go through the windshield,” warned Mohamed El-Erian during an interview with Bloomberg TV this morning, following remarks from JPM Asset Manager CIO Bob Michel's comments: The chief economic adviser at Allianz SE has been a frequent critic of The Fed in recent years for refusing to see the non-transitory nature of inflation and worse still, refusing to start tightening policy sooner - even after they admitted it was not so transitory after all.