NYSE Publishes List Of Busted Trades From Today's Market Open Chaos; Leaves Dozens Of Abnormal Trades Stand Nearly six hours after the NYSE failed to conduct opening auctions in hundreds of names which led to sheer price chaos, LULD halt triggers and dozens of freaked out traders, moments ago the New Jersey-based stock exchange gave some additional detail, noting that a "system issue" - it is still unclear just what that was - resulted in continuous trading of certain securities commencing at 9:30am ET without an opening auction print.