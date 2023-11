11/13 Weekly Plan. ES Futures December ESZ2023 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! dhjesus Weekly Pivot is 4,404 Targets :point_down: 4,444 Sept roll over gap centre line 4,476 untested downside spike zone from 9/20, 9/21 was a gap down session 4521 weekly vPOC from 9/11 Targets :point_up_2: 4,377 11/2 daily npoc 4,344 5 weeks balance zone HB 4,308 11/1 daily npoc Now trading at 4,410 ESZ Alerts :bell: You will receive alerts in this channel every time ES hits (3M candle close): Weekly opening 4,425.