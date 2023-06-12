Covid-19 Created In Wuhan Lab Through Classified Bioweapons Program: US Investigators Researchers in Wuhan, China working with the Chinese military were genetically manipulating the world's deadliest coronaviruses to create a new mutant virus right around the time that the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to the Sunday Times, which has reviewed hundreds of documents, "Including previously confidential reports, internal memos, scientific papers and email correspondence that has been obtained through sources or by freedom of information campaigners in the three years since the pandemic started.