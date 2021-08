don't shoot the messenger. BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! Eloquent i'm not convinced that crypto has finished this wave 4 correction, in fact - i am willing to place a large bet against this ponzi when the time comes take a look at this chart dating back to 2013: every single correction we've ever had in the history of bitcoin has tested the weekly 200ema before resumption to the upside.