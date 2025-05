NVDA Jumps 5% After Solid Q1 Results Despite $2.5BN In Lost Sales To China Earlier today we wrote an extensive preview of what to expect from Nvidia's Q1 earnings (here), but for those who missed it here is the summary: focus for the quarter will center around margin performance, but the higher-level debate still centers around trajectory of numbers into 2026 and the moving pieces around tariffs and geopolitics.