NASDAQ Trade BIAS E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (SEP 2022) CME_MINI:NQU2022 BDripTradess Looking to see what we get for NAS-- but so far from the push we had away from the current zone 12500 I'm looking to see a retracement lower and either it finds support at the past highs near the FVG below the low which is also our 50% fib OR.